Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Wednesday, May 20.

Analysts expect the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.97 per share, up from $2.92 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s quarterly revenue is $22.88 billion. It reported $20.93 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 25, Lowe's reported upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter but issued weak earnings guidance.

Shares of Lowe’s gained 0.2% to close at $218.37 on Tuesday.

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