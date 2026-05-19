Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will release earnings for its second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 19.

Analysts expect the Santa Rosa, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, up from $1.70 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Keysight's quarterly revenue is $1.71 billion. It reported $1.31 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 14, Keysight announced a collaboration with SRC UK to advance EW modernization with advanced test and simulation.

Shares of Keysight fell 2.4% to close at $340.48 on Monday.

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