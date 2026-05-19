Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp CAVA Group Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 19.

Analysts expect the Washington, District Of Columbia-based company to report quarterly earnings of 17 cents per share, down from 22 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group's quarterly revenue is $418.62 million. It reported $331.83 million last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 21, CAVA announced the retirement of Karen Kochevar from the board.

Shares of CAVA Group gained 3.9% to close at $79.89 on Monday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

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