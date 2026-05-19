Toll Brothers Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will release earnings for its second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 19.

Analysts expect the Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings of $2.58 per share, down from $3.50 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers' quarterly revenue is $2.42 billion (it reported $2.74 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 21, Toll Brothers announced plans to acquire substantially all the assets of Buffington Homes of Arkansas.

Toll Brothers shares rose 0.6% to close at $126.97 on Monday.

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