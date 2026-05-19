James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) will release earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 19.

Analysts expect the Dublin, Ireland-based company to report quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share. The consensus estimate for James Hardie Industries' quarterly revenue is $1.40 billion (it reported $971.5 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 14, James Hardie announced the appointment of new non-executive director and retirement of non-executive director.

James Hardie Industries shares rose 2.9% to close at $19.82 on Monday.

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