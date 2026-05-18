The CoreWeave Analyst: Luria assumed coverage with a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $175 to $100.

The CoreWeave Thesis: This could be "a good time to be balanced," Luria said in the note. Citing the positives:

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

CoreWeave is among "the least profitable clouds," Luria says. It generates only 1% adjusted EBIT margin on annual revenues of around $8 billion. This becomes a greater concern as input prices continue to rise, he noted.

While CoreWeave assumed some margin on input costs at the time of signing deals, the company has inked multi-year contracts that may not have included hedging memory prices for three to five years, which is likely to exert significant pressure on margins, the analyst stated.

Execution risk remains high for all AI clouds, Luria wrote. It may be more of an issue given the steepness of the ramp for CoreWeave and “a history of previous missteps," he added.

All of these concerns justify the stock trading at a discount to Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) , he added.

Price Action

Shares of CoreWeave had declined by 6.27% to $100.57 at the time of publication on Monday.

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