Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 19.

Analysts expect the Dallas, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, down from $2.00 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Eagle Materials' quarterly revenue is $451.98 million (it reported $470.18 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 10, Eagle Materials declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share.

NRx Pharmaceuticals shares fell 3.7% to close at $194.66 on Friday.

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Considering buying EXP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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