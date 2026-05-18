5 Stock Picks Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 500 points during the session as higher oil prices and a bond-market rout reignited fears of interest-rate hikes.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 537 points to 49,526.17 on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 1.24% to 7,408.50, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.54% at 26,225.14 during Friday's session.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Analyst: Matthew Prisco

Analyst: Asiya Merchant

Analyst: Matt Bryson

Analyst Firm: Wedbush

Analyst: Timothy Arcuri

Analyst: Aaron Rakers

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