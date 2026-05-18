Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 19.

Analysts expect the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings of 24 cents per share, down from 30 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Driven Brands' quarterly revenue is $455.47 million (it reported $564.12 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 30, ADW Capital Management proposed to acquire Driven Brands for $18.00 per share in cash.

Driven Brands shares rose 3.7% to close at $13.00 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying DRVN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock