Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Amer Sports Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Amer Sports, Inc (NYSE:AS) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 19.

Analysts expect the Helsinki, Finland-based company to report quarterly earnings of 31 cents per share, up from 27 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Amer Sports' quarterly revenue is $1.83 billion. It reported $1.47 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 3, Amer Sports announced pricing of its public offering of 20,604,396 ordinary shares.

Shares of Amer Sports fell 1.5% to close at $32.84 on Friday.

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