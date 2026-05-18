The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 19.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $3.41 per share, down from $3.56 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s quarterly revenue is $41.54 billion. It reported $39.86 billion last year, according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 24, Home Depot reported upbeat earnings for the fourth quarter.

Shares of Home Depot fell 2.3% to close at $297.51 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying HD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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