Bullish Posts Strong Q1 Against Strong Headwinds, But Uncertainty Remains, Say Analysts

• Bullish stock is feeling bearish pressure. Why is BLSH stock falling?

Here are the key analyst insights:

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Cantor Fitzgerald: Bullish's adjusted revenue grew 49% year-on-year to $92.8 million and its adjusted EBITDA grew 166% to $35.1 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.9%, Knoblauch said in a note.

Management indicated that adjusted revenue grew sequentially across the board, despite Bitcoin prices declining by around 24% during the quarter, he added.

Rosenblatt Securities: Bullish reported "relatively impressive" results, despite falling cryptocurrency prices and declining activity levels that proved to be a tough quarter for most crypto peers, Brendler said.

The second quarter is off to "an even weaker start," with volumes down around 30% so far from the levels witnessed in the first quarter, and headwinds are likely to continue into 2027, he added.

While the Equiniti deal and the upside potential from tokenization are positives for Bullish, there remains "considerable uncertainty" around when this technology can gain traction, the analyst stated. So far, Bullish remains a crypto stock and "with some uncertainty around regulatory approvals and closing date, we continue to wait for a better entry point," he further wrote.

BLSH Price Action: Shares of Bullish had declined by 8.34% to $36.17 at the time of publication on Friday.