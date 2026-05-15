WhiteFiber Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Q1 Results

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) reported mixed first-quarter results on Thursday.

WhiteFiber reported a loss of 31 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of a 28 cent-loss. In addition, it reported revenue of $21.92 million, beating the consensus estimate of $21.62 million, and representing a 31% year-over-year increase.

Cloud services revenue totaled $16.8 million in the quarter, up 13.0% year-over-year from $14.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Colocation services revenue increased 190.2% year-over-year to $4.8 million, driven by the commencement of operations at MTL-3 in October 2025.

“WhiteFiber delivered a solid first quarter, with year-over-year revenue growth, strong gross margins, and positive adjusted EBITDA, while continuing to invest in the AI infrastructure platform we are building,” the company said.

WhiteFiber shares fell 16.8% to trade at $24.94 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on WhiteFiber following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst John Todaro maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $36 to $38.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained Whitefiber with a Neutral and raised the price target from $13 to $27.

Considering buying WYFI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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