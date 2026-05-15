Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
analysts looking at screen
May 15, 2026 11:55 AM 1 min read

WhiteFiber Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Q1 Results

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) reported mixed first-quarter results on Thursday.

WhiteFiber reported a loss of 31 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of a 28 cent-loss. In addition, it reported revenue of $21.92 million, beating the consensus estimate of $21.62 million, and representing a 31% year-over-year increase.

Cloud services revenue totaled $16.8 million in the quarter, up 13.0% year-over-year from $14.8 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Colocation services revenue increased 190.2% year-over-year to $4.8 million, driven by the commencement of operations at MTL-3 in October 2025.

“WhiteFiber delivered a solid first quarter, with year-over-year revenue growth, strong gross margins, and positive adjusted EBITDA, while continuing to invest in the AI infrastructure platform we are building,” the company said.

WhiteFiber shares fell 16.8% to trade at $24.94 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on WhiteFiber following earnings announcement.

  • Needham analyst John Todaro maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $36 to $38.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained Whitefiber with a Neutral and raised the price target from $13 to $27.

Considering buying WYFI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved