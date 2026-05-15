These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Bullish After Q1 Results

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) on Thursday reported worse-than-expected first-quarter results.

Bullish posted adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share, missing market estimates of 17 cents per share. The company's sales came in at $92.80 million, missing expectations of $93.558 million.

Tom Farley, CEO said. “We’re pleased with our Q1 results and we’re even more excited about what comes next. With the proposed acquisition of Equiniti, we will have all three elements required to become a powerhouse leading the blockchain era: end-to-end tokenization services, a unified transfer agent ledger, and broad blue-chip issuer relationships.”

Bullish shares fell 8.6% to trade at $36.06 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Bullish following earnings announcement.

Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $45 to $42.5.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained Bullish with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $39 to $43.

Considering buying BLSH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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