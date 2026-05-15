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Analyst analyzing charts on screen
May 15, 2026 10:58 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On GH Research After Q1 Results

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) reported a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter on Thursday.

The company posted quarterly losses of 31 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 28 cents per share.

“The first quarter of 2026 marks progress as planned toward our global GH001 Phase 3 pivotal program,” said Dr. Velichka Valcheva, Chief Executive Officer.

GH Research shares fell 3.4% to trade at $21.46 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on GH Research following earnings announcement.

  • Citizens analyst Jason N. Butler maintained GH Research with a Market Outperform and lowered the price target from $42 to $39.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $25 to $35.

Considering buying GHRS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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