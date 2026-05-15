Viking Holdings Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Viking Holdings reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents loss, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 12 cents loss. Quarterly sales of $1.054 billion (+17.5% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $1.01 billion.

Viking announced that its board has appointed President and CFO Leah Talactac as CEO. Founder Torstein Hagen has transitioned to executive chairman and will continue serving as chairman of the board, focusing on the company’s long-term strategy.

The company also named Executive Vice President of Finance Linh Banh as CFO.

Viking Holdings shares fell 2.7% to trade at $84.36 on Friday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Viking Holdings following earnings announcement.

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Grambling downgraded Viking from Overweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $81 to $86.

Mizuho analyst Ben Chaiken maintained the stock with an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $69 to $75.

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