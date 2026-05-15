Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Analysts Raise Dell Targets After Guidance Boost
May 15, 2026 6:32 AM 2 min read

NRx Pharmaceuticals Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Monday, May 18.

Analysts expect the Wilmington, Delaware-based company to report quarterly loss of 11 cents per share, versus a loss of 34 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for NRx Pharmaceuticals' quarterly revenue is $19.43 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 7, NRx Pharma received clearance from the FDA to initiate clinical trial of NRX-101 vs. placebo in patients with depression and suicidality.

NRx Pharmaceuticals shares gained 8.8% to close at $3.21 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying NRXP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved