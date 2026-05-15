NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Monday, May 18.

Analysts expect the Wilmington, Delaware-based company to report quarterly loss of 11 cents per share, versus a loss of 34 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for NRx Pharmaceuticals' quarterly revenue is $19.43 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 7, NRx Pharma received clearance from the FDA to initiate clinical trial of NRX-101 vs. placebo in patients with depression and suicidality.

NRx Pharmaceuticals shares gained 8.8% to close at $3.21 on Thursday.

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