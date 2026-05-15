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Morgan Stanley strategist Denny Galindo said Bitcoin has entered its “fall season” — a time to secure profits before winter. Other analysts viewed the apex cryptocurrency’s ongoing sideways movement as a “healthy consolidation phase.”
May 15, 2026 2:29 AM 2 min read

RBC Bearings Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) will release earnings for its fourth quarter before the opening bell on Friday, May 15.

Analysts expect the Oxford, Connecticut-based company to report quarterly earnings of $3.32 per share, up from $2.83 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for RBC Bearings' quarterly revenue is $506.59 million (it reported $437.7 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 5, RBC Bearings posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter.

RBC Bearings shares fell 1.1% to close at $611.93 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying RBC stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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