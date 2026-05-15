Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Man and two women looking at laptop displaying stock market charts, financial data, and trading analytics.
May 15, 2026 2:18 AM 1 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Suncrete Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Suncrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMIX) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Friday, May 15.

Analysts expect the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company to report quarterly earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $65 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 7, Suncrete announced closing the acquisition of Nelson Bros. Ready Mix, LLC.

Shares of Suncrete fell 0.7% to close at $17.50 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying RMIX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved