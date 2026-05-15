Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Suncrete Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Suncrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMIX) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Friday, May 15.

Analysts expect the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company to report quarterly earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $65 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 7, Suncrete announced closing the acquisition of Nelson Bros. Ready Mix, LLC.

Shares of Suncrete fell 0.7% to close at $17.50 on Thursday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying RMIX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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