ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Friday, May 15.

Analysts expect the San Diego, California-based company to report quarterly loss of 54 cents per share, versus a loss of 35 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals' quarterly revenue is $22.12 million (it reported $7.97 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 13, ARS Pharmaceuticals named Donn Casale as president.

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals fell 0.9% to close at $7.94 on Thursday.

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