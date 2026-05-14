Nebius Group Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Q1 Earnings

Nebius Group NV (NYSE:NBIS) reported strong first-quarter 2026 results on Wednesday.
The Amsterdam-based company reported adjusted loss per share of 33 cents for the quarter ended March 31. The figure may not be comparable to analyst estimates for a 77-cent loss. Revenue jumped 684% year over year to $399 million from $50.9 million a year earlier.
Nebius reiterated its expectation to generate between $3 billion and $3.4 billion in 2026 revenue and forecast annualized run-rate revenue of $7 billion to $9 billion.
Nebius shares gained 8.4% to trade at $224.73 on Thursday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Nebius following earnings announcement.
- DA Davidson analyst Alex Platt maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $200 to $250.
- Citizens analyst Greg P. Miller maintained the stock with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $175 to $270.
Considering buying NBIS stock? Here’s what analysts think:
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