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May 14, 2026 10:47 AM 1 min read

Nebius Group Analysts Increase Their Forecasts Following Q1 Earnings

Nebius Group NV (NYSE:NBIS) reported strong first-quarter 2026 results on Wednesday.

The Amsterdam-based company reported adjusted loss per share of 33 cents for the quarter ended March 31. The figure may not be comparable to analyst estimates for a 77-cent loss. Revenue jumped 684% year over year to $399 million from $50.9 million a year earlier.

Nebius reiterated its expectation to generate between $3 billion and $3.4 billion in 2026 revenue and forecast annualized run-rate revenue of $7 billion to $9 billion.

Nebius shares gained 8.4% to trade at $224.73 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Nebius following earnings announcement.

  • DA Davidson analyst Alex Platt maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $200 to $250.
  • Citizens analyst Greg P. Miller maintained the stock with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $175 to $270.

Considering buying NBIS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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