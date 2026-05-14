Tower Semiconductor Analysts Boost Their Forecasts Following Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

The company posted first-quarter revenue of $413.63 million, up 15% from a year earlier and ahead of analysts’ estimates of $410.98 million. Adjusted earnings came in at 65 cents per share, topping Wall Street expectations of 56 cents per share.
Tower Semiconductor forecast second-quarter revenue of $432.25 million to $477.75 million, compared with analysts’ estimates of $436.38 million.
Tower Semiconductor shares gained 2.3% to trade at $17.32 on Thursday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Tower Semiconductor following earnings announcement.
- Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson maintained Tower Semiconductor with a Neutral and raised the price target from $140 to $300.
- Susquehanna analyst Medhi Hosseini maintained the stock with a Positive and raised the price target from $180 to $330.
- Benchmark analyst Cody Acree maintained Tower Semiconductor with a Buy and raised the price target from $230 to $335.
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