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Analyst working on smartphone
May 14, 2026 10:40 AM 1 min read

National Vision Analysts Slash Their Forecasts Following Q1 Earnings

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) reported mixed first-quarter financial results on Wednesday.

National Vision reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 43 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $543.900 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $545.173 million.

National Vision Holdings affirmed FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $0.85-$1.09 and sales guidance of $2.033 billion-$2.091 billion.

National Vision shares gained 2.3% to trade at $17.32 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on National Vision following earnings announcement.

  • B of A Securities analyst Robert Ohmes maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $35 to $30.
  • Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $38 to $27.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained National Vision Holdings with an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $30 to $20.

Considering buying EYE stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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