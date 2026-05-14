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Alibaba company logo on office building.
May 14, 2026 10:27 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Alibaba After Q4 Results

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) on Wednesday reported mixed fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 results.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $35.28 billion, up 3% from a year earlier and slightly ahead of analyst estimates of $35.23 billion. Excluding the divested Sun Art and Intime businesses, revenue increased 11% on a like-for-like basis.

Adjusted earnings per American Depositary Share came in at 9 cents, missing analyst expectations of $1.12.

Alibaba shares fell 2% to trade at $142.94 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Alibaba following earnings announcement.

  • Mizuho analyst Wei Fang maintained Alibaba with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $190 to $195.
  • Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $186 to $195.

Considering buying BABA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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