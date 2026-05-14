Dynatrace Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q4 Earnings

Dynatrace, Inc (NYSE:DT) on Wednesday reported upbeat fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

Dynatrace reported quarterly earnings of 41 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 39 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $531.716 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $520.670 million.

Dynatrace said it sees first-quarter adjusted EPS of 44 cents to 45 cents, versus market estimates of 45 cents. The company sees sales of $547.000 million to $551.000 million, versus estimates of $552.627 million.

Dynatrace shares gained 4.1% to trade at $36.13 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Dynatrace following earnings announcement.

BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $45 to $43.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $47 to $44.

Considering buying DT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock