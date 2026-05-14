These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Wix.com After Weak Q1 Results

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) on Wednesday reported downbeat first-quarter 2026 results.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $541.2 million, up 14% from a year earlier but below analysts’ consensus estimate of $544.2 million. Adjusted earnings came in at 68 cents per share, missing expectations of $1.25 per share.

For the second quarter, Wix projected revenue growth in the mid-teens. The company also reiterated its full-year 2026 free cash flow margin outlook in the high-teens, excluding acquisition-related costs.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting bookings and revenue to increase by a mid-teens percentage year over year.

Wix.com shares fell 1.4% to $54.55 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Wix.com following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $115 to $80.

Citigroup analyst Jamesmichael Sherman-Lewis downgraded Wix.com from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $105 to $66.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Deepak Mathivanan maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $110 to $70.

Considering buying WIX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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