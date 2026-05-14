Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
analysts working
May 14, 2026 9:18 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Avalo Therapeutics After Q1 Results

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the first quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly losses of 98 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of loss of $1.13 per share.

Avalo Therapeutics shares closed at $19.85 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Avalo Therapeutics following earnings announcement.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell S. Kapoor maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $40 to $35.
  • Mizuho analyst Joseph Catanzaro maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $39 to $45.
  • Wedbush analyst Robert Driscoll maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $40 to $34.

Considering buying AVTX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved