Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will release earnings for its second quarter after the closing bell on Thursday, May 14.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of $2.68 per share, up from $2.39 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ quarterly revenue is $7.69 billion (it reported $7.1 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 11, Applied Materials partnered with Taiwan Semiconductor to accelerate development of semiconductor technology for next-gen AI.

Applied Materials shares rose 1.3% to close at $436.61 on Wednesday.

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