Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Morgan Stanley strategist Denny Galindo said Bitcoin has entered its “fall season” — a time to secure profits before winter. Other analysts viewed the apex cryptocurrency’s ongoing sideways movement as a “healthy consolidation phase.”
May 14, 2026 4:05 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Intuitive Machines Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, May 14.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly loss of 6 cents per share, versus a loss of 11 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Machines' quarterly revenue is $204.63 million (it reported $62.52 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The company has missed analyst estimates for revenue in five straight quarters. The estimate would mark a quarterly record for the company.

Shares of Intuitive Machines gained 11.2% to close at $35.68 on Wednesday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying LUNR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved