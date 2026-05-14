Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Intuitive Machines Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, May 14.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly loss of 6 cents per share, versus a loss of 11 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Machines' quarterly revenue is $204.63 million (it reported $62.52 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

The company has missed analyst estimates for revenue in five straight quarters. The estimate would mark a quarterly record for the company.

Shares of Intuitive Machines gained 11.2% to close at $35.68 on Wednesday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying LUNR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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