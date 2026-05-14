Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR) will release earnings for its first quarter before the opening bell on Thursday, May 14.

Analysts expect the London, United Kingdom-based company to report quarterly loss of 13 cents per share on revenue of $943.87 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

On April 13, Klarna announced a new partnership with Mindfactory, Germany’s leading gaming retailer.

Shares of Klarna Group fell 3.1% to close at $13.69 on Wednesday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying KLAR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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