These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Qnity Electronics After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Qnity Electronics Inc (NYSE:Q) on Tuesday delivered a stronger‑than‑expected fiscal first quarter and boosted its full‑year 2026 outlook.

Qnity posted adjusted EPS of $1.08, topping the 92 cent estimate, on revenue of $1.32 billion that came in ahead of the $1.27 billion consensus.

Qnity increased its full‑year 2026 outlook to net sales of $5.23 billion to $5.38 billion, adjusted operating EBITDA of $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion, adjusted EPS of $3.80 to $4.14, and adjusted free cash flow of $500 million to $600 million.

Qnity Electronics shares fell 0.9% to trade at $166.72 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Qnity Electronics following earnings announcement.

Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $150 to $170.

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $150 to $200.

Considering buying Q stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock