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May 13, 2026 2:29 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Qnity Electronics After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Qnity Electronics Inc (NYSE:Q) on Tuesday delivered a stronger‑than‑expected fiscal first quarter and boosted its full‑year 2026 outlook.

Qnity posted adjusted EPS of $1.08, topping the 92 cent estimate, on revenue of $1.32 billion that came in ahead of the $1.27 billion consensus.

Qnity increased its full‑year 2026 outlook to net sales of $5.23 billion to $5.38 billion, adjusted operating EBITDA of $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion, adjusted EPS of $3.80 to $4.14, and adjusted free cash flow of $500 million to $600 million.

Qnity Electronics shares fell 0.9% to trade at $166.72 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Qnity Electronics following earnings announcement.

  • Mizuho analyst John Roberts maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $150 to $170.
  • RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $150 to $200.

Considering buying Q stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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