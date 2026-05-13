Zebra Technologies Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q1 Results

Zebra reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.75, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25. In addition, it posted revenue of $1.49 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion.

Zebra raised its fiscal-year adjusted earnings per share guidance from between $17.70 and $18.30 to between $18.30 and $18.70, versus the consensus estimate of $17.74. It expects revenue growth between 10% and 14%.

The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of between $4.20 and $4.50, versus the consensus estimate of $4.15. Zebra expects revenue growth between 14% and 17%.

Zebra shares gained 3.5% to trade at $250.27 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Zebra following earnings announcement.

Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained Zebra with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $300 to $310.

Barclays analyst Guy Hardwick maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $330 to $345.

Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook maintained Zebra with a Hold and raised the price target from $256 to $267.

Considering buying ZBRA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock