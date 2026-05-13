These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On eToro Group After Strong Q1 Results

eToro Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ETOR) reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of 91 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 73 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.439 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $229.869 million.

Etoro Group shares gained 8.3% to trade at $40.74 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Etoro Group following earnings announcement.

Considering buying ETOR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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