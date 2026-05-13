These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Legend Biotech After Q1 Results

Legend Biotech Corp (NASDAQ:LEGN) reported downbeat results for the first quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly losses of 3 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 2 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $305.100 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $307.035 million.

Legend Biotech shares rose 1.3% to trade at $28.63 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Legend Biotech following earnings announcement.

RBC Capital analyst Leonid Timashev maintained Legend Biotech with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $62 to $64.

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $49 to $48.

TD Cowen analyst Yaron Werber maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $21 to $29.

Considering buying LEGN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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