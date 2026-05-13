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analysts looking at screen
May 13, 2026 2:07 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Legend Biotech After Q1 Results

Legend Biotech Corp (NASDAQ:LEGN) reported downbeat results for the first quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly losses of 3 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 2 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $305.100 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $307.035 million.

Legend Biotech shares rose 1.3% to trade at $28.63 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Legend Biotech following earnings announcement.

  • RBC Capital analyst Leonid Timashev maintained Legend Biotech with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $62 to $64.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $49 to $48.
  • TD Cowen analyst Yaron Werber maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $21 to $29.

Considering buying LEGN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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