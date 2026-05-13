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May 13, 2026 2:00 PM 2 min read

Ralliant Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

Ralliant Corp (NYSE:RAL) on Tuesday reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY2026 guidance above estimates.

Ralliant reported quarterly earnings of 57 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 49 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $534.600 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $515.108 million.

Ralliant raised its FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $2.22-$2.42 to $2.53-$2.69, and also increased its sales guidance from $2.100 billion-$2.200 billion to $2.185 billion-$2.245 billion.

Ralliant shares rose 2.7% to trade at $60.74 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Ralliant following earnings announcement.

Considering buying RAL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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