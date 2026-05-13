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Analyst working on smartphone
May 13, 2026 1:54 PM 2 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Arvinas After Q1 Results

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) reported downbeat results for the first quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly losses of 90 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 87 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $15.600 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $18.097 million.

Arvinas shares rose 1.7% to trade at $9.74 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Arvinas following earnings announcement.

  • BTIG analyst Jeet Mukherjee maintained Arvinas with a Buy and raised the price target from $16 to $18.
  • Barclays analyst Etzer Darout maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $18 to $20.

Considering buying ARVN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

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