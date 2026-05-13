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May 13, 2026 1:49 PM 1 min read

Vestis Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q2 Earnings

Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) on Tuesday reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Vestis reported quarterly earnings of 16 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 8 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $659.400 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $655.311 million.

Vestis shares dipped 9.1% to trade at $10.88 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Vestis following earnings announcement.

  • Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $10 to $14.
  • Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum maintained Vestis with a Hold and raised the price target from $8.5 to $11.

Considering buying VSTS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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