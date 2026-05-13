Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 13.

Analysts expect the Emeryville, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of 2 cents per share, down from 13 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet's quarterly revenue is $1.15 billion (it reported $1.13 billion last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On March 4, Grocery Outlet reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance below estimates.

Grocery Outlet shares rose 1.4% to close at $7.96 on Tuesday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying GO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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