Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Copa Holdings Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 13.

Analysts expect the Panama City, Panama-based company to report quarterly earnings of $4.42 per share, up from $4.28 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Copa's quarterly revenue is $1.03 billion (it reported $899.18 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Tuesday, Copa Holdings posted 16.7% capacity and traffic growth in April.

Shares of Copa Holdings fell 0.9% to close at $115.96 on Tuesday.

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