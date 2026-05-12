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May 12, 2026 2:40 PM 1 min read

Ovintiv Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings

Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) on Monday posted upbeat first-quarter earnings.

Ovintiv reported quarterly earnings of $2.00 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.83 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.532 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.430 billion.

Ovintiv shares fell 0.9% to trade at $58.59 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Ovintiv following earnings announcement.

  • Barclays analyst Betty Jiang maintained Ovintiv with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $62 to $68.
  • Scotiabank analyst Kevin Fisk maintained the stock with a Sector Outperform and raised the price target from $65 to $67.

Considering buying OVV stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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