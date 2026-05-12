Fox Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q3 Earnings

Revenue fell 8.6% year-over-year to $3.994 billion, down from $4.371 billion in the same period last year, topping Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $3.795 billion.

Adjusted net income increased to $570 million, or $1.32 per share, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $1.12 per share and growing from $507 million, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

CFO Steve Tomsic said Fox delivered record third-quarter EBITDA growth and strong free cash flow while continuing aggressive share repurchases.

Fox shares fell 2.4% to trade at $66.08 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Fox following earnings announcement.

Considering buying FOXA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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