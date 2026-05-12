These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Uniti Group After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly losses of 34 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 55 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $987.500 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $933.035 million.

Uniti Group affirmed FY2026 sales guidance of $3.605 billion to $3.655 billion .

Uniti Group shares fell 3% to trade at $11.02 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Uniti Group following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Caleb Stein maintained Uniti Group with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $8 to $9.

JP Morgan analyst Richard Choe maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $8 to $12.

TD Cowen analyst Gregory Williams maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $12.

Considering buying UNIT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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