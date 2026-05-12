Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
analysts working
May 12, 2026 2:26 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Uniti Group After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly losses of 34 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 55 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $987.500 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $933.035 million.

Uniti Group affirmed FY2026 sales guidance of $3.605 billion to $3.655 billion .

Uniti Group shares fell 3% to trade at $11.02 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Uniti Group following earnings announcement.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Caleb Stein maintained Uniti Group with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $8 to $9.
  • JP Morgan analyst Richard Choe maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $8 to $12.
  • TD Cowen analyst Gregory Williams maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $12.

Considering buying UNIT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved