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May 12, 2026 2:11 PM 1 min read

Mosaic Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q1 Earnings

Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Monday reported mixed first-quarter results.

The company posted adjusted earnings per share of five cents, below analyst expectations of 24 cents. Revenue of $2.998 billion came slightly ahead of the $2.897 billion consensus estimate.

The company continues to project roughly 9 million tonnes of potash production in 2026, supported by strong output at Esterhazy, which is expected to offset the impact of the Carlsbad divestiture.

Mosiac sees second-quarter potash sales volumes of 1.9–2.1 million tonnes, with realized mine-gate MOP pricing projected at $260–$280 per tonne.

Mosaic shares gained 2.4% to trade at $22.32 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Mosaic following earnings announcement.

  • Mizuho analyst Christopher Parkinson maintained Mosaic with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $27 to $24.
  • JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekaukas maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $24 to $19.

Considering buying MOS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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