These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Liquidia After Upbeat Q1 Results

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) on Monday reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Liquidia reported quarterly earnings of 52 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 41 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $132.865 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $116.675 million.

Liquidia shares gained 3.1% to trade at $54.80 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Liquidia following earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Benjamin Burnett maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $51 to $62.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew S. Fein maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $67.

Considering buying LQDA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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