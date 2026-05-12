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May 12, 2026 2:06 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Liquidia After Upbeat Q1 Results

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) on Monday reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Liquidia reported quarterly earnings of 52 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 41 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $132.865 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $116.675 million.

Liquidia shares gained 3.1% to trade at $54.80 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Liquidia following earnings announcement.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Benjamin Burnett maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $51 to $62.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew S. Fein maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $67.

Considering buying LQDA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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