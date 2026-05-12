Sally Beauty Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q2 Earnings

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) on Tuesday reported upbeat second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter guidance below estimates.

Sally Beauty reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 41 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $903.382 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $900.825 million.

Sally Beauty Holdings said it sees third-quarter adjusted EPS of 52 cents to 56 cents per share, versus market estimates of 58 cents per share. The company sees sales of $932.000 million to $942.000 million, versus expectations of $949.575 million.

Sally Beauty shares fell 3.1% to trade at $12.58 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Sally Beauty following earnings announcement.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained the stock with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $16 to $13.

TD Cowen analyst Oliver Chen maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $20 to $17.

Considering buying SBH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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