These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On United Parks & Resorts After Q1 Results

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) on Monday reported downbeat first-quarter 2026 results.

The company reported a net loss of 69 cents per diluted share, compared with a loss of 29 cents a year earlier, missing estimates for a 30-cent loss.

Revenue fell 3% year over year to $278.3 million, below the $279.951 million analyst estimate. Adjusted EBITDA declined 14.1% to $58 million from $67.4 million.

“First quarter results fell short of our expectations primarily due to unfavorable weather (including unfavorable weather in San Diego and Florida in January and February, and again in Florida and Texas during their peak Spring Break periods) and a decline in international attendance," CEO Marc Swanson said.

United Parks & Resorts shares fell 2% to trade at $35.80 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on United Parks & Resorts following earnings announcement.

Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski downgraded United Parks & Resorts from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $43 to $40.

Mizuho analyst Ben Chaiken maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $47 to $48.

Considering buying PRKS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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