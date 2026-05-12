Circle Internet Group Posts Q1 Earnings Beat, Guidance Doesn't Include Arc Token Presale Impact

Here are the key analyst insights:

Needham analyst John Todaro reaffirmed a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $130 to $150.

Citizens JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan reiterated a Market Perform rating on the stock.

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

Needham: Circle Internet Group reported revenues of $694 million. It narrowly missed Street expectations of $715 million, while delivering earnings of 21 cents per share above consensus estimate of 19 per share.

RLDC (revenue less distribution costs) margin expansion drove the earnings beat, , Todaro said in a note.

"Circle had one of its most impressive quarters yet in our view, as the company rolled out a robust set of new products & segments," the analysts wrote. He further stated that the most impressive was the roll-out of a new Agentic stack, including:

The company sold $222 million in Arc tokens in a pre-sale that values the Arc network at $3 billion, Todaro added.

Citizens JMP Securities: Despite reporting a revenue shortfall, Circle Internet Group's adjusted EBITDA of $151 million modestly beat expectations due to better-than-expected distribution and transaction costs, Ryan said. The "more important takeaway" from the quarter is that the company "continues to execute on building a broader financial infrastructure layer around USDC," he added.

Management noted that their current guidance "does not yet include the future financial impacts of the Arc token presale," Ryan wrote.

Price Action

Shares of Circle Internet Group had declined by 3.83% to $126.72 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

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