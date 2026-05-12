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JPMorgan: Hims & Hers Health reported mixed results, amid "noise" created by the shift from compounded to Novo-branded GLP-1s (glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists), Carpenter said in a note. The company reported revenue of $608 million, representing 4% year-on-year growth, which was "no worse than feared," while strong Wegovy uptake led management to raise their 2026 revenue outlook, he added.

Hims & Hers Health guided to second-quarter revenue of $680-$700 million, representing 27% year-on-year growth, while raising the 2026 revenue outlook from $2.7-$2.9 billion to $2.8-$3.0 billion, the analyst stated. While the 2026 EBITDA outlook was lowered by $25 million, stroking concerns over the shift to branded impacting the company's margins, management said the reduction was due to "transitory factors," he further wrote.

Needham: Hims & Hers Health reported revenue of $608.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $44.3 million, missing consensus estimates of $617 million and $47 million, respectively, MacDonald said. Subscribers grew 9.2% year-on-year and 2.9% sequentially to 2.584 million, he added.

BTIG: Hims & Hers Health's adjusted EBITDA contracted by 51% year-on-year to $44.3 million and fell significantly short of expectations. The company also raised its 2026 revenue outlook. However, management reduced adjusted EBITDA guidance from $300-$375 million to $275-$350 million.

"Our view is that the branded GLP-1s are far lower-margin than the compounded GLP-1s, and the transition to branded products is putting significant pressure on EBITDA," the analyst wrote.

HIMS Price Action: Shares of Hims & Hers Health had declined by 14.07% to $25.04 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

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