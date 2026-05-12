Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Hims & Hers Health Inc
May 12, 2026 12:01 PM 2 min read

Hims & Hers Health Posts Mixed Q1 Amid Weight-Loss Product 'Noise': Analysts

Here are the key analyst insights:

Check out other analyst stock ratings.

JPMorgan: Hims & Hers Health reported mixed results, amid "noise" created by the shift from compounded to Novo-branded GLP-1s (glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists), Carpenter said in a note. The company reported revenue of $608 million, representing 4% year-on-year growth, which was "no worse than feared," while strong Wegovy uptake led management to raise their 2026 revenue outlook, he added.

Hims & Hers Health guided to second-quarter revenue of $680-$700 million, representing 27% year-on-year growth, while raising the 2026 revenue outlook from $2.7-$2.9 billion to $2.8-$3.0 billion, the analyst stated. While the 2026 EBITDA outlook was lowered by $25 million, stroking concerns over the shift to branded impacting the company's margins, management said the reduction was due to "transitory factors," he further wrote.

Needham: Hims & Hers Health reported revenue of $608.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $44.3 million, missing consensus estimates of $617 million and $47 million, respectively, MacDonald said. Subscribers grew 9.2% year-on-year and 2.9% sequentially to 2.584 million, he added.

BTIG: Hims & Hers Health's adjusted EBITDA contracted by 51% year-on-year to $44.3 million and fell significantly short of expectations. The company also raised its 2026 revenue outlook. However, management reduced adjusted EBITDA guidance from $300-$375 million to $275-$350 million.

"Our view is that the branded GLP-1s are far lower-margin than the compounded GLP-1s, and the transition to branded products is putting significant pressure on EBITDA," the analyst wrote.

HIMS Price Action: Shares of Hims & Hers Health had declined by 14.07% to $25.04 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved