Oklo Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) will release earnings for its first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 12.

Analysts expect the Santa Clara, California-based company to report quarterly loss of 18 cents per share, versus a loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Oklo's quarterly revenue is $239.88 million (it reported $224.08 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On May 6, Oklo announced that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved the Principal Design Criteria topical report for its Aurora powerhouse, currently under construction in Idaho.

Oklo shares rose 7.8% to close at $78.13 on Monday.

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Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Considering buying OKLO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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