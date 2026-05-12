Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) will release earnings for its fourth quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 12.

Analysts expect the Fremont, California-based company to report quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, down from $1.29 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Nextpower's quarterly revenue is $829.82 million (it reported $924.34 million last year), according to Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 27, Nextpower reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance.

Nextpower shares rose 0.3% to close at $126.26 on Monday.

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